A bleak festive season this year

It’s been a tough year for many and the cost of living isn’t making things easier, especially as the festive season draws closer.

The recent statistics by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) NPO, which were published by The Witness earlier this month, predicted that families’ food budgets would be halved after covering increased costs of electricity and transport.

The average food basket for Pietermaritzburg increased by 1,1% in October.

Pietermaritzburg residents said it has been tough, as they were seeing an increase in the cost of almost everything.

Commenting on The Witness’ Facebook page, one reader said the cost of living was scary, especially when looking at food prices increasing on a monthly basis.

This is going to be one of the bleakest festive seasons we've experienced. Retailers need to understand the dire situation and price accordingly to attract customers.

Mervyn Abrahams from PMBEJD said there were local and global factors that played a role in the high cost of living.

Abrahams said a lot of local factors have to do with agricultural and food systems that grow food far from where it is consumed.

We have massive farms scattered all around the country and we have to transport the food, which exposes us to high fuel costs. There’s also a question about the retailers, because some commodity prices have come down, but we haven’t seen a corresponding decrease at retail level.

Abrahams said the reserve bank increased the interest rate, meaning people had less money because they spend more on debt.

He added, at the same time, all the prices were increasing, making it difficult for people to maintain their budgets, saying this may not change, at least not this year.