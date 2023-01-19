Bail refused for Pongola truck driver

Witness Reporter

Pongola truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, was denied bail in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Siyaya was charged with 20 counts of culpable homicide after the truck that he was driving ploughed into a bakkie transporting school children in September last year.

According to KZN NPA regional spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the court found that the state had proven its case that Siyaya was a flight risk who might abscond if released on bail.

The court found that it was not in the interest of justice to grant him bail and bail was thus refused.

She added that the matter was adjourned to February 17, for a decision by the DPP and further investigations.