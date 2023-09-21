Two linked to Richard’s Bay shooting killed in police shootout

By Chanel George

Two people were shot dead in a shootout with police in a high-end estate in Ballito in Durban.

This is according to a media statement issued by the office of the provincial police commissioner.

Six firearms and over one thousand rounds of ammunition were found at the crime scene where two suspects were killed in a shootout with police at an estate in Ballito on Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ | Five people shot dead in Richards Bay, KZN

Police officers from the KwaZulu-Natal stability unit used intelligence to track down persons suspected of being involved in the killing of five people in a parking lot in the Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday morning.

The strategically skilled police officers broke into the house and soon found themselves under gunfire from the suspects. Police retaliated, and two suspects were found dead from gunshot wounds at the end of the shootout.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was sent to the scene to conduct additional investigations. The police investigation is still ongoing, and other possible suspects are being sought.