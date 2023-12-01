Department of Education disputes exam papers leak

By Witness Reporter

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has rejected claims that the integrity of the matric exams were compromised.

In a press release, the department said they wish to assure the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the integrity of the 2023 NSC exams is still intact.

“Despite allegations of irregularities in Karina Secondary School, the department can confidently confirm that there was no leak of any of the examination papers.

“As the KZN Department of Education, we reiterate our confidence in our examination system. The examination system is designed such that even minor human error is easily picked up and quickly corrected,” said the release.

It added that the invigilators were ensuring that no papers were leaked.

“To this end, as the department, we have noted the reported incident at Karina Secondary School but refute claims of any leak of examination papers.

When Karina Secondary School received an English examination question paper as it was a subject to be written in the morning, they also mistakenly received a pack of 17 question papers for Religious Studies. The chief invigilator was able to identify this while they were still undergoing due diligence process for the examination.

“Both the chief invigilator and the monitor at the school safely removed the question paper to the district office. Karina Secondary School does not offer Religious Studies,” said the statement.

KZN MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer said that the exams have went off without a hitch.

“So far we’ve had a very smooth National Senior Certificate examination period, and we are confident of continuous utmost decorum as our 2023 final examination session draws to an end,” said Frazer.