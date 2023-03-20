EFF shutdown: Mkhwanazi says KZN is safe and open for movement

Khethukuthula Xulu

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says KwaZulu-Natal is safe and open for movement.

Mkhwanazi was addressing the media concerning the EFF shutdown at Hoy Park in Durban on Monday morning.

He said about 10 arrests had been made in different areas including Jozini northern KZN and in the south of Durban.

Most disruptions were caused by people burning a few branches. There are also many people gathering for different purposes who are being mistaken for the EFF.

“It’s unfortunate that most people took leave from work today but I can affirm that all our roads are open and safe to travel including the tolls,” he said.

He added that vehicles that blocked the road on the south of Durban were confiscated and will not be returned to the owners.

Mkhwanazi took a helicopter from Durban to assess the situation at hotspots and key points.