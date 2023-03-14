Hunt for kidnapped baby boy

Witness Reporter

The Chatsworth Police in Durban are on the search for a two-month-old baby boy who was kidnapped from his home in Welbedacht West on Saturday, March 11.

It was reported that armed suspects entered the home and robbed the family and then grabbed the baby as they fled from the scene.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact investigating officer, Captain Mthembu on 082 567 4188, or alternatively call the Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.

“Tip-offs can be submitted by using the My SAPS App,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.