Hospersa protest at Life Westville Hospital

By Mandisa Mchunu

The Health and Other Services Personnel Union of South Africa (Hospersa) members in Life Westville Hospital embarked on strike action over a wage dispute on Thursday.

Hospersa accused the hospital management of breaking an agreement on wage increases.

The union’s provincial secretary Chris Etherington said the hospital recently met with them to negotiate a wage increase for all employees, where it was agreed that there will be a 6,8% increase across the board.

However, Hospersa found out that the hospital broke their agreement by increasing some non-unionised employees’ salaries by 7,2%. “The union represents about 70% of the work force at Life Westville Hospital.

We are the only union at the institution and have negotiated salaries for everyone who falls within the bargaining units and they were given a 6,8% increase across the board. After salaries were implemented in January, it came to our attention that 19 non-unionised members were given up to a 7,2% increase. This is union bashing and employers are deliberately doing it to try and divide the workforce.

The march moved from the Pavilion shopping centre and descended to the main entrance of the hospital, where union representatives handed a memorandum of demands to the employer.

Memorandum of demands

In the memorandum, Hospersa said the hospital must promptly resolve the injustice of giving non-unionised employees a higher salary increase than the unionised members, as per their initial agreement.

“We demand that all union members within the bargaining unit get the additional 0,4% increase backdated to January 2023. We have raised this matter at the CCMA, as well as in an ongoing labour court matter in respect of discrimination,” reads the memorandum.

The union demanded the hospital respond to their grievances within 14 days from Thursday.

Life Westville Hospital confirmed that they received a notice from Hospersa, where they indicated their intention to march to the hospital to demand equal wage increases amongst its employees.

“The wellbeing of our employees is important to us. We are committed to reaching a workable solution for both parties and continue to engage with the representative union, as well as staff, to resolve this wage matter,” said Atish Maharaj, Life Westville Hospital manager.

Maharaj said there were measures in place to mitigate any disruptions from the march, to ensure operations of the day and patient care were not compromised.