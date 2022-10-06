Man seeks closure after family’s death

Shorné Bennie

Three months after the mysterious deaths of four family members in a Claridge house fire, a Northdale man is desperate for answers to help his family get closure.

The man’s sister (72), niece (25), nephew (26) and their father (59) were members of the KwaSizabantu Mission. They were burnt beyond recognition.

From eyewitnesses, the family knows that the fire started at 11 pm, following the sound of an explosion.

The man, who asked not to be named, said that, three months later, the family has not received any clarity on the cause of the fire or post-mortem and DNA results of the family members who died.

The man is desperate for answers surrounding the deaths of his family members.

The man said when he went to the house, the bodies of his family members had already been taken to the mortuary.

“We were told that my family members had been burnt beyond recognition. They had found three family members burnt in their beds and one family member in the passageway.

“I was asked to send in my DNA on July 7 so that they could confirm it was the body of my sister. A week later, the DNA had still not been sent for testing and we did not have any feedback from detectives from Mountain Rise.

“We went twice to find out what happened, but we got no feedback. We have not heard from them since September.”

He said his family were members of the KwaSizabantu Mission, but were preparing to relocate.

We were told that the fire department had to break into the home and our family had already been burnt to death.

Did no one hear them screaming?

Did none of them try to get out from the house?

My sister used to go to bed at 3 am in the morning. She used to check that the house was secure and pray.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the matter is under investigation. An inquest docket is being investigated by Mountain Rise SAPS.