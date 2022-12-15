Mixed reaction to De Ruyter bombshell

Chris Ndaliso

Energy experts are divided on their reaction to the resignation of Eskom boss André de Ruyter.

De Ruyter has thrown in the towel amidst a crippling power crisis that has gripped the country for some time.

According to media reports, the former chief executive officer has handed his resignation letter to Eskom board chariperson Mpho Makwana, who later informed Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, earlier this week.

ALSO READ | Eskom’s load shedding hits stage 6

The resignation comes after repeated calls for De Ruyter to step down as he “continued to fail” to deliver on his promises.

Energy expert Ted Blom said the resignation was long overdue.

Everybody gave him [De Ruyter] a chance. He should have resigned a long time ago but he kept on taking renewals. If you are not an engineer, people in that field won’t respect or take you seriously. For that position, you need a qualified mechanical engineer because boilers and turbines are mechanical.

He said the right person for the job should also have at least 15 years of experience in the field, especially in Eskom, he said.

But, another energy expert, Chris Yelland, came to De Ruyter’s defence and said his move was justifiable.

This has to be expected because [of the lack of] support from President Ramaphosa, the Eskom board chairperson and the Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, when Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason. This was cowardly of Mantashe to go this low to remove a CEO. This will leave Eskom rudderless at the very worst of times and I think this poses many risks for South Africans and Eskom.

De Ruyter was reported to have been under increased pressure after load shedding was escalated to higher stages recently.

News24 reported that minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe accused Eskom of trying to overthrow the state.

The media house reported that De Ruyter’s resignation could lead to the departure from Eskom of a number of other senior executives and engineers.

Jan Oberholzer, De Ruyter’s number two and the chief operating officer, will also retire in April 2023.

De Ruyter, who reportedly assumed his position on Christmas Day in 2019, has in recent times been severely criticised for Eskom’s performance, despite the company providing regular briefings and detailed information about the decrepit state of the country’s electricity infrastructure.

ALSO READ | Construction of Eskom’s first battery energy storage project begins in Elandskop, KZN

Mantashe’s utterances about Eskom overthrowing the state seemingly pushed De Ruyter over the edge.

South Africa has been gripped by worsening bouts of load shedding this year, with Stage 7 now within reach. Eskom has repeatedly said that the dire state of its aging coal fleet means that breakdowns will increase and that maintenance cannot be postponed. The government has, however, dragged its feet in installing additional generation capacity.

Neither De Ruyter nor Mantashe could be reached for comment.

On Monday, the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union (YNITU) had called for De Ruyter’s removal. The union said electricity blackouts have a dire impact because it means life-saving equipment, such as ventilators, stop working.

The DA’s shadow minister for public enterprises Ghaleb Cachailia said, at a time when de Ruyter “needed all the support he could muster and a free hand to deal with the most pressing challenge facing the country, he has been sacrificed at the altar of political expediency, factionalism and racism”.

The DA condemns this thinly-veiled ‘resignation’ and repeats its call for bold emergency action to be taken to fix the ever-increasing problem of load shedding. It’s time for a ring-fenced state of disaster to be declared around Eskom, governed independently by a panel of experts that, ideally, should include the former CEO, who knows more than most what bedevils Eskom.

The IFP said “those currently at the helm of Eskom are not fit for purpose.”

They welcomed De Ruyter’s resignation as what they said they hope will be the first of many changes at Eskom.

De Ruyter will stay on for longer than the 30-day notice period while his successor is being sought.

His last day at Eskom will be March 31, 2023.