PICS | One dead, one injured in horrific head-on collision on Sweetwaters Road, KZN

Nompilo Kunene

One person was killed in a horrifying head-on collision between a small vehicle and a bus on Sweetwaters Road towards Hilton, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday morning.

AET Security spokesperson Renee Veenstra told The Witness that there were two people travelling in the small vehicle.

She said reports from the scene revealed that the two people were driving home from an all-night church service when the accident happened.

1/2 Car driver killed after head-on collision with a bus. Photo: AET Security 2/2 Car driver killed after head-on collision with a bus. Photo: AET Security

She said the driver of the small vehicle died on impact and the passenger was flung out of the car. Veenstra said the passenger has been taken to a nearby hospital.

She said, fortunately, only a few people were on the bus when the accident happen and no one in the bus, including the bus driver, was injured.