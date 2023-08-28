PICS | Two-year-old boy drowns in pool of water

News

By Nompilo Kunene
Digital Editor
28 Aug 2023
15:38

The child was found submerged in water that pooled next to a bridge due to a faulty drainage pipe.

The child's body was found submerged in water that pooled next to a bridge due to a faulty drainage pipe. Photo: Rusa
A two-year-old boy drowned in a pool of water in Cottonlands, Verulam, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday afternoon.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said a councillor contacted them just before 2 pm asking for help at the scene.

ALSO READ | Child (2) resuscitated after near-drowning incident

He said when reaction officers and medics arrived, they found that community members had already retrieved the child’s body.

“He was examined by medical personnel who confirmed that he showed no signs of life.”

According to residents, the child was playing with other children when he disappeared.

Balram said the search was conducted and he was found submerged in water that pooled next to a bridge due to a faulty drainage pipe.

Balram said the boy’s parents were both at work when the incident happened.

