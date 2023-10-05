EPWP workers protest against lack of permanent jobs

By Zama Myeza

Contract workers in the Pietermaritzburg region of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) on Wednesday gathered for a second day at the Department of Transport’s head office.

This follows another gathering that took place on Tuesday morning, where they submitted a memorandum because they want to be employed permanently by the Department of Transport.

When we were here on Tuesday, we went to the secretary’s office and the HOD was called.

“They committed to meeting up with us today, which is why we are here today,” said Sbusiso Mtolo, EPWP PMB region committee member.

In the memorandum, they gave the department until October 5 (Thursday) to respond to their demands. According to Mtolo, they were told to return on Wednesday for answers.

“When we got here this morning, we went to the security guards and told them what we are here to do.

“They then told us that the HOD is not here at the moment and that they are in Pinetown dealing with another issue like ours. That is when things started escalating,” added Mtolo.

Police were present at the scene as they tried to prevent the EPWP members from entering the department premises.

They threw stones at police and security staff. No injuries were reported, nor was there any damage to property.

“They (the police) sprayed us with some sort of spray which affected some of our members. One of them was asthmatic,” said a member of the EPWP.

Thando Biyela, spokesperson of the MEC, said the department is expected to meet with the contract workers on Thursday.