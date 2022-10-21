Plan to recycle historic Pietermaritzburg cemetery

Londiwe Xulu

Msunduzi Municipality wants to recycle the graves at the historic Chief Albert Luthuli Road Heritage Cemetery so that the land can be developed.

The executive committee on Thursday approved a report for a consultation process to take place on the recycling of the graves.

The intention is to test the market for investment opportunities because the land is located in a prime spot at the entrance of the Pietermaritzburg CBD.

ALSO READ | Chambers win challenge against Nersa tariff methodology

Tabling the report, Mandla Zuma, a senior manager from community services said one of the community portfolio committee’s recommendations is to start a social facilitation committee which will include various units in the municipality as well as area-based management and all affected parties.

He added the social facilitation will look into the background of the cemetery and engage on whether it would be feasible to recycle the graves so that the land can be developed.

If the consultation yields positive results, there will be a wall of remembrance built with the names of everyone buried at the cemetery.

He said if not, they will continue with the maintenance of the cemetery, which they have already fenced.

ALSO READ | Thieves vandalise graves in Pietermaritzburg cemetery

The historic cemetery has Voortrekker families buried there at the Voortrekker section dating back to over 180 years ago.

World War 2 veterans and past mayors of the municipality and Maritzburg College headmasters, are also buried there.

DA caucus leader, Ross Strachan, said it was a disgrace that the municipality was looking at testing the market by recycling the graves for development.

“This site has a wide diversity of cultures that have been part of the history of the city. It has a huge sentimental and sensitive matters. I do believe there are other pieces of vacant land within the city in prime areas that should be considered first before even looking at developing in this sensitive area,” said Strachan.

He added the DA believed it was not the right time to look at developing the cemetery until all options have been exhausted which is to look at other municipal vacant land.

We strongly object to the process being started. This is not an unusual process across the world in various historic cemeteries but the process needs to be followed in terms of exhausting all other options

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality pays off R10m debt without impacting service delivery

Deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, said there were a number of developments which had taken place across the country without consultation.

He said the cemetery was at a prime location and they believe it needed to be developed for the benefit of residents.

“We are not saying all those buried there will be forgotten, instead there will be a wall of remembrance with the names of the people buried there so even tourists who come to our city will see who was buried there,” said Mkhize.

He added the graves in the cemetery were not benefiting anyone in Pietermaritzburg because they were from the 19th and early 20th centuries and that some of the gravestones were no longer there.

He said the wall of remembrance will be in honour of those buried in the cemetery.

Mkhize said he was lobbying for council to approve the process so officials can start with the consultation process and look for funds that will be useful in building what will be beneficial to the people of Pietermaritzburg.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi appeals for funds after threats of criminal prosecution over pollution

The city mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, said since there are past mayors, soldiers and other people buried in the cemetery, there would be an annual event to honour them, should the consultation process succeed.

The report will be tabled at full council for final approval.