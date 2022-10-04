Police investigate the shooting of a patron at a popular drinking spot

Witness Reporter

Mystery surrounds the death of a patron who was shot and killed at a popular drinking spot in KwaMashu township, Durban.

The Artizen Restaurant and Lounge was hosting an all-white-themed party on Sunday night when the shooting occurred.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, provincial police spokesperson, a 44-year-old man was thrown out by bouncers at the establishment after “causing a disturbance”.

Gwala said the man had a loud argument with another patron prior to his being evicted.

After 30 minutes, he came back and allegedly opened fire randomly.

One of the people was shot in the leg. The suspect was shot by one of the attendees.

Gwala said a pistol, with an erased serial number, was found next to the dead man.

Gwala said that police in KwaMashu have opened a murder investigation.

Patrons who attended the all-white-party event told The Witness that they thought it was a gang war.

As soon as I heard gunshots, I just started running to the nearest exit because I was not sure whether it was a gang war or whether it was one of these tavern shootings that you hear about.

On Monday, the establishment was closed.

Attempts to reach the owner for comment were unsuccessful.

In July, The Witness reported on a mass shooting at a tavern in Savannah Park township, Durban, where seven people were killed.