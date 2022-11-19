Nosipho Nqobile

The shortage of blood testing kits in the province has caused alarm and raised road safety concerns, especially as the festive season is approaching.

But, breathalysers are back on the streets, after being banished during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a previous article The Witness ran, it was reported that several sources said kits had not been ordered for various police stations, leaving police unable to collect vital evidence.

This raised concerns as drunk driving usually increases during the festive season.

In a statement by DA KZN spokesperson for Transport, Sharon Hoosen, she said the DA is deeply concerned by the claims of shortages of blood test kits in the province.

KZN roads are becoming moving gravesites and there is no guarantee that road users will arrive alive at their destinations.

Incidents of drunk driving are at their highest at this time of year.

She said the KZN province is fighting a losing battle against road offenders.

The department needs to commit to a zero tolerance attitude today and not wait until 15 December when their festive season plan kicks off.

Weekend Witness spoke to the founder of South Africans against Drunk Driving (Sadd), Caro Smit, who started her organisation in 2005 after she lost her son, Chas, who was killed by a driver who had been drinking.

The organisation aims to try and stop these preventable deaths and to offer support to victims, and help in remembering their loved ones.

Drager Breathalyzers

Speaking on the shortage of blood test kits, Smit said the real question here is why are blood test kits still being used instead of the more updated technology available?

The alcohol evidence centres in KwaZulu-Natal do breath testing with a Drager (electronic breathalyser), so it is very outdated to use blood test kits.

She said Dragers are completely legal, accurate and they give immediate results.

They should use the evidential Dragers available in these centres because they also stand up in court. The driver gets a copy, another goes to court and another is electronic.

Speaking to the Weekend Witness, chairperson of the Townhill community policing forum (CPF), James Martin, said blood tests are quite a complicated process of understanding blood alcohol content.

He said the breathalyser system is much more efficient.

The Department of Transport and Provincial SAPS did not respond to queries regarding the shortage of blood test kits by the time of publication, despite numerous attempts to contact them.