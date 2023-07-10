Snowfall brings an icy chill to KZN residents

By Chanel George

Pietermaritzburg residents are in for an icy week ahead due to snowfall in the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued multiple warnings for severe weather conditions across the country, with snow expected to fall in KwaZulu-Natal along the Drakensberg.

On Sunday afternoon, it began to snow in the mountainous areas of the Drakensburg and in Impendle and Underberg. There were also reports of snowfall in the Nottingham Road area.

The snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day on Monday, according to SAWS forecaster Thandiwe Gumede.

Those who are keen to see the snow should find some snow in Bergville, Underberg and Kokstad, said Gumede.

Monday’s temperature in Pietermaritzburg is expected to drop to 2°C, with a 60% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, with a low of 1°C in Pietermaritzburg. On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures in the city will rise to the mid-teens.

The temperature on Thursday is expected to reach a maximum of 22°C.

Areas such as Kokstad and Underberg will experience difficult driving conditions in places due to icy conditions which could be a risk to hikers, vulnerable livestock and homeless people, as temperatures will be below -1°C.

According to SAWS reports, localised disruption is expected at small harbours and ports. Small vessels might experience difficulty in navigating in the water. Localised disruption is also expected on beaches.

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs issued a statement on Sunday afternoon to warn residents, particularly those residing in the northern part of the province, of disruptive rains that may result in flooding.

The South African Weather Service has issued a weather warning, predicting disruptive rain and localised flooding in parts of uMkhanyakude and Cetshwayo district municipalities on Monday.

Communities in Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Mtubatuba, Umhlabuyalingana District, uMhlathuze, and uMlalazi Local Municipality may be affected. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the east of KZN today.

Some areas around uMkhanyakude and King Cetshwayo are expected to receive significant amounts of rain on Tuesday, potentially leading to localised flooding.

These rains may cause flooding in vulnerable formal and informal settlements. Difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads, and there may be minor motor vehicle accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads. Furthermore, mud-based houses may be damaged in certain areas.

The department said that it has activated all disaster management centres in the municipalities which might be affected, to respond to any problems that may arise as a result of heavy rains.

Communities are advised to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where the water level is above ankle height.

In rural areas, residents are encouraged to protect or relocate animals to higher ground. In buildings, it is recommended that people move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood levels.