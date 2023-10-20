Tax fraudster to repay SARS more than R1.3 million

By Witness Reporter

The Durban Regional Court convicted and sentenced Ndumiso Sithole (47) for four counts of contravention of Income Tax Act as well as fraud on Thursday, October 12.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Sithole submitted fraudulent income tax returns for the period 2013 to 2016.

He said Sithole’s conduct was revealed following an audit by the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

A case of fraud and contravention of Income Tax Act was reported at Point police station in Durban and the case docket was then allocated to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further investigation.

Mhlongo said the man was served with summons and charged accordingly.

Sithole appeared in court several times until he was convicted in August last year. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for 5 years on condition that he is not found guilty of fraud amounting to R300 000 during the period of suspension.

“Sithole was ordered to repay SARS an amount of R1 427 027.06 in monthly instalments of R30 000 per month for the period of 42 months. He was further ordered to pay R100 000 immediately after the sentence.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona welcomed the sentence and applauded the investigating as well as the prosecution team for the good work.