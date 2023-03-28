Three killed in Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting

Lethiwe Makhanya

What is happening?

This is the question that Sacca residents in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg, are asking themselves following a deadly shooting at a tavern over the weekend that left three people dead and two injured.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

According to sources, it is alleged that the tavern owner was sleeping in her room when a group of men wearing balaclavas stormed inside.

They allegedly forced the door open, shot her and demanded cash, cigarettes and airtime vouchers.

They then proceeded into the tavern on the same premises where they opened fire — killing Thobelani Dlamini, Sbusiso Thabede and Sanelisiwe Jozela.

A stray bullet hit a woman who was sleeping in her room not far from the tavern.

Community members no longer feel safe

Amon Miya, who is the landlord of the property where the sleeping woman was shot and also a ward committee member, said they are all shaken by the incident and they no longer feel safe.

He said they live close to the tavern and the incident took place just after 1 am on Sunday.

Three bullets came inside the house and shot one of my female tenants in the shoulder. We rushed her to hospital shortly after the incident. Since this happened we are not feeling safe.

“This is very painful because innocent people get injured and others even killed. I did not even work today [Monday] because I am still shaken and keep asking myself what is going to happen next,” he said.

Miya said the killings in the area need to stop and police need to act and do something about them.

We need police visibility in the area that might help and scare these criminals off. Police also need to come closer to us and hear the issues relating to crime that we are facing. We do not even have a community policing forum in the area.

The Witness has previously reported on other murders in the area.

Concerned resident Mbuyiselwa Gasela said things are getting out of hand and need urgent intervention.

The situation is not right. People are scared, we are also scared. Police are not doing anything. In all the incidents that have been happening, no one is getting arrested.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident.

He said Alexandra Road police are investigating three cases of murder, two attempted murders and business robbery.