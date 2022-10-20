Updated: Toddler dies, mother injured after being trampled by giraffe in KZN

Nompilo Kunene

A 16-month-old toddler died after she and her mother were trampled by a giraffe at the Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe on Wednesday, said KwaZulu-Natal police.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala told said the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon.

“The 25-year-old mother and her 16-month-old child were at Kuleni Farm in Hluhluwe when they were trampled by a giraffe.

“The child was taken to the nearest doctor’s room where she died and the mother was rushed to hospital for medical attention. She is reported to be in a critical condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” Gwala said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports indicate that the mother and child lived in the area where they were attacked by an adult giraffe.

Herbst said the woman was found to be in a critical condition and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Police said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation by Hluhluwe SAPS.

On its website, the Kuleni Game Park boasts of being home to a collection of luxury bush lodges in the Hluhluwe area and close encounters with animals.