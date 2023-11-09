Two busted for dealing drugs inside a rehab centre

By Nompilo Kunene

Two people, aged 32 and 40, were arrested on Wednesday for dealing drugs inside a Durban drug rehabilitation centre.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said Hawks members from Serious Organised Crime Investigation, working together with Crime Intelligence and Durban Metro Police Drug Team, received information about suspects who were dealing in drugs in an eThekwini municipal building which has a rehabilitation centre inside.

“A disruptive search operation was conducted inside the rehabilitation centre.

“Police found pieces of crack cocaine, heroin capsules, mandrax tablets and Xanax tablets to the street value of approximately R74 425.

“Two 9mm magazines with live rounds of ammunition were also seized.”

Mhlongo said the two suspects were placed under arrest and charged accordingly. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.