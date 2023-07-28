WATCH | Church robbery captured on live stream in Verulam, KZN

By Nompilo Kunene

A robbery that occurred at a church on Spring Road in Tea Estate, Verulam, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday was captured on a live stream.

The live stream was being viewed by individuals throughout South Africa and India when five armed robbers stormed the church and held up members of the congregation.

ALSO READ | Abduction of women on the rise

In the video, one of the robbers can be seen walking up to the preacher at the podium carrying a gun. The robber then points the gun at the preacher, then pats him down before walking off.

The robber, who is wearing a hooded jacket and a face mask, walks back and throws the preacher’s empty wallet on the floor. He then unplugs a flat plasma TV screen and walks off again.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the robbers made off with valuables and three vehicles.

Balram said Rusa members recovered a maroon Toyota Corolla abandoned in Amatikwe, about 20 minutes aways from Verulam, at around 8.30 pm.

A white GWM Hover with registration NT 51979 is yet to be located.

No injuries were reported.