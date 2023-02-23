WATCH | King MisuZulu arrives at KZN legislature opening

Witness Reporter

His Majesty, King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, arrived on Thursday at the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, where he was expected to deliver his maiden speech ahead of the opening of the KZN provincial legislature.

The Zulu King was escorted by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube who was draped in traditional attire.

Prior to the King’s arrival, Former President Jacob Zuma arrived at the stadium.

Guests in the marquee, where the Zulu king is expected to deliver his address, were excited when they saw Zuma arrive, chanting his name as he entered the marquee.

Other esteemed guests who attended

Some of the guests who The Witness saw arriving include chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal who is also MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KZN, Siboniso Duma, Department of Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma, the wife of King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, DA MPL Mmabatho Tembe and DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers.

Guests arriving at the KZN Legislature opening. Video: Anele Makhanya

Msunduzi Municipality’s municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba, Speaker, Eunice Majola and uMgungundlovu District Commander, Major-General Nozipho Madondo, were also in attendance.