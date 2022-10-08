Zulu traditional expert slams res wedding ceremonies

Lethiwe Makhanya

University students’ enactment of traditional wedding ceremonies during Heritage Month have been slammed by a traditional expert as being disrespectful to Zulu culture.

Students from various universities in the province have been posting videos of themselves “getting married” at their place of residence, as part of their Heritage Month celebrations.

In the videos, students are separated into two groups — the groom’s side and bride’s side. They enact a white wedding, a traditional wedding and an umkhehlo, (a Zulu tradition pre-wedding ceremony), with some students going as far as cooking food and others making traditional beer.

However, KwaZulu-Natal traditional expert Dr Nomagugu Ngobese sees these students’ enactments and videos as a violation of Zulu culture.

These students are wearing isidwaba, which is only for married women … No one is allowed to wear these except [married women]. It is an insult to the traditional culture for them to wear this traditional wear. Each and every traditional wear and its colour tells a story; you cannot just wear anything.

Ngobese said their saying they are getting married is also disrespectful to Zulu culture.

They are playing with fire and it might bring them bad luck in the future. They will not be able to get married. There are things that they can dramatise, but this time they have taken it too far. If they want to learn about our culture, they must come and learn about the things that they can do and the things they can’t.

Universities say res weddings were part of their Heritage celebrations

Meanwhile, the universities said the events were part of their Heritage Day celebrations.

Normah Zondo, University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) executive director for corporate relations, said UKZN fosters an ethos of diversity and as such, supports students’ enthusiasm for cultural activities and practices.

The celebrations held in residences recently, which included re-enactments of cultural events and practices such as weddings and lobola negotiations, mostly took place in the context of the Heritage Month celebrations and formed part of the general student events. Like with all events hosted in residences — students followed all due processes and procedures i.e. informing and obtaining permission from residence staff ahead of their planning.

Alan Khan, director of corporate affairs at the Durban University of Technology (DUT), said the weddings being referred to were part of the Durban University of Technology’s student and resident life edutainment programmes, which were scheduled for Heritage Month in September.

The planned activities were primarily aimed at promoting cultural diversity and helping to empower students to embrace one another, given the fact that DUT residences are home to students from South Africa and abroad. The department of student housing and residence life was aware of the various cultural celebratory programmes, including ‘weddings’ taking place in the residences.

He said there was no payment for the weddings by the department of student housing and residence life, as they were student-led initiatives, where students participated voluntarily to celebrate their diverse cultures, and they made use of what they already have.

“From the feedback that was received from the students, this programme allowed for education, entertainment, inclusion and celebration of the diverse cultures at DUT,” Khan said.