Our Viewpoint | Overcrowding in prisons

The Witness report published yesterday on the overcrowding at Pietermaritzburg’s New Prison highlights deep-seated problems within the government, particularly when it comes to planning.

A recent visit by officials from the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) and the South African Human Rights Commission revealed that the prison’s remand section, which is meant to accommodate 350 inmates, has 650 prisoners.

While KwaZulu-Natal Correctional Services Department Regional Commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele has conceded that overcrowding has become a major challenge in the prison facilities, the critical questions which begs a response is: why was the problem allowed to reach a point where it has become a health hazard, to both the inmates and their handlers?

Just like in the case of the electricity crisis creating havoc on the country’s economy, alarm bells warning correctional authorities about the possibility of a crisis due to overcrowding in prison cells were sounded several years ago.

Since his appointment as Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services over three years ago, former Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron has been appealing for the department to do something about the prison overcrowding problem.

Judge Cameron, who identified the source of the overcrowding as being mainly around the incarceration of awaiting trial prisoners, went to the extent of advising the government to rethink its policy of keeping people who are awaiting trial in prisons “just because they are poor”.

A significant number of awaiting trial prisoners, Cameron found, were supposed to be attending trial from home, but were being kept in prison simply because they could not raise the bail money.

The government, which turned a deaf ear to Judge Cameron’s advice, did what it has been doing in respect of other issues ranging from economic stagnation to power supply challenges — it waited until it was too late to do anything about the problems.