DA ward councillor to join national assembly as an MP

Chris Ndaliso

DA ward 25 councillor in Msunduzi Municipality, Michael Bond, has vacated his position to join the national assembly as an MP.

In a letter addressed to Msunduzi municipal manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, and uMgungundlovu District acting manager, Nosipho Mkhize, Bond said he was tendering his resignation as a councillor on the Msunduzi local municipal council with effect from November 9.

I have been appointed as from November 10 as a member of Parliament in the National Assembly.

I have had to endure a baptism of fire as a ward councillor of Ward 25 in Msunduzi, which has been an enormous challenge, yet very rewarding. I have dedicated most of my life to serving the citizens of Msunduzi. As a consequence of this decision to resign, my proportional seat held at uMgungundlovu District Council will also be vacated after 22 years of service.

Msunduzi did not respond to a request for details on the process to be followed in appointing a replacement for Bond by the time of publication.