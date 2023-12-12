Errant ANC councillors ‘dealt with’

By Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyawose says the ANC councillors who walked out of council meeting in August have been dealt with.

During the speaker’s report in the council meeting held on Monday, Nyawose said the councillors have been issued with warnings while others have been referred to the ethics committee for breaching the councillors’ Schedule 7 code of conduct.

Nyawose said that Schedule 7 stipulates that councillors should attend municipal council meetings and as well as committee portfolio meetings that they are members of, except where leave of absence was provided.

He added that leave of absence was also required if the councillor was not able to stay the full duration of the meeting or attend later than starting time. Nyawose said on August 15 some councillors of the ANC breached this requirement.

He said the councillors were given an opportunity to respond or give reasons for their action, and “some responded as required and their responses were considered and were issued with warnings, while the councillors who failed to account were referred to the ethics committee”.

The referrals are made for further investigations and recommendations by the committee to council

Nyawose also addressed the chaos that occurred on October 31 when EFF councillors were removed by security after they disrupted the council meeting.

He said he has concluded that his actions on that day to forcefully remove the councillors were in line with the code of conduct.

“The speaker of council gave the EFF councillors [a chance] to make submissions regarding their actions on that day. If they fail to comply they will also be treated in the same manner as the ANC councillors and be referred to the ethics committee,” he said.