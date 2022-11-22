FF-plus accused of covering up corruption

Clive Ndou

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has refuted accusations by the DA that it was protecting IFP leaders accused of corruption at the Abaqulusi Municipality in Vryheid, northern KZN.

DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson said the FF+ voted against a report implicating an IFP mayor and his deputy in corruption.

“The DA in KZN is alarmed by the outcome of [the] council meeting in the Abaqulusi Municipality, where the FF+ voted to protect alleged corruption and wasteful spending committed by the IFP mayor and deputy mayor,” he said.

FF+ denies protecting corrupt people

However, FF+ national spokesperson Wouter Wessels denied that the party was protecting people accused of corruption at the municipality.

The statement the FF+ councillor was making is that processes were not followed when the report was compiled. For example, those who have been implicated, including the mayor, were not given an opportunity to respond to the allegations levelled against them. Furthermore, the ethics committee, which dealt with the matter, did not adopt the report

Had the council approved the report, Wessels said, the loopholes identified by the FF+ councillor would have resulted in the courts setting the report aside.

According to Macpherson, the municipality’s ethics committee found that the mayor was implicated in “wasteful expenditure of R513 063 by using an extra VIP protection guard and backup vehicle, in contravention of Cogta regulations; no threat analysis or permission for this expenditure was ever sought from council or the speaker of Abaqulusi Municipality; and wasteful expenditure on renting a mayoral vehicle [Toyota Prado] at a cost to taxpayers of R281 551”.

Wessels said the FF+ was not opposed to the findings against the mayor or any other person implicated in the report.

“The FF+ will never condone corruption. All we are saying is that processes should be followed during any investigation conducted by the municipality,” he said.