Future of ANC KZN leadership in the balance after court ruling

Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) is in danger of being dissolved after a court found that some delegates who participated in the election of the leadership structure were illegitimate.

This comes after the Gauteng South High Court ruled that the ANC’s KZN Josia Gumede regional conference, which was represented during August’s ANC provincial conference, was irregular.

The ruling effectively dissolves the party’s regional executive committee (REC) which was elected during last year’s regional conference.

Members of the ANC Josia Gumede region, which includes the Bergville area, were part of the party’s delegates which elected the current ANC KZN provincial leadership.

By Tuesday morning, the ANC national leadership was busy briefing the party’s lawyers – who on Wednesday will head to the Gauteng South High Court in a bid to have the court’s order rescinded.

ANC Josia Gumede regional secretary, Bonga Hlomuka, is however confident that the court’s decision would be rescinded come Wednesday.

“There is no merit in the case against the region. The only reason the court ruled against us is that we were not in court to defend ourselves when the ruling was made.

“When the summons was delivered to our offices there was no one present. Now that the ANC will be in court to defend itself tomorrow (Wednesday) there is no doubt that the court’s decision would be rescinded,” he said.