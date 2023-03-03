City waste dept workers protest over slow response to wage issues

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi waste management employees embarked on a protest march on Thursday over the delayed response by city management over wage-related issues.

The employees, who have been challenging the municipality on its grading system, started their quest for better grading in 2022.

On Thursday, the employees marched to the City Hall and handed over a memorandum of demands, which was intended for city manager Lulamile Mapholoba, but was accepted by another senior manager.

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), which represented the aggrieved employees, said the city’s response in the matter is disturbing.

Regional secretary Linda Gcabashe said the issue was first raised last year.

“The then municipal manager [Madoda Khathide] had promised to look into the matter, but we waited until his tenure came to an end.”

“Around December 2022 there was a go-slow on the same issue. Babu (Mr) Mapholoba was about a week old in his position and when we engaged him, he said he was fairly new in the position, and his response was reasonable. He said he would look into the matter and his first move would be to investigate our concerns.

“While we were waiting for him, there was another go-slow and we received a letter of intent to suspend … that was a shocker because our intention was to remind the employer of our grievances,” said Gcabashe.

Grading system ‘undermining’ of hard workers

The employees are protesting against what they term the “undermining” of hard workers by the grading system.

They are graded on Task Grade 3 and they demand to be elevated to Grade 7. According to the memorandum, the issue was brought before Mapholoba in October 2022 in the form of a demonstration.

You [Mapholoba] came to address us at the Doull Road Depot on October 6, 2022 where you made a commitment to get back to us by the first week of November to tell us how our task grade will be dealt with. You failed us in your duty to return and give us feedback.

“To date there has been no communication from your side, therefore we are here today to participate in a legal demonstration to obtain answers from you,” reads the memorandum.

The union raised a number of issues affecting its members in the department, which include unroadworthy municipal vehicles for the waste department; safety of female department employees during night duty, and the bullying and intimidation of staff by departmental management.

Msunduzi given 10 days to respond

It demanded a speedy response in writing within 10 working days. Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize assured the public that measures were taken to ensure that all municipal services were not affected by the “unprovoked” action by a “few” Samwu-aligned workers earlier yesterday.

Mkhize said all employees who were not striking reported for duty, and that security measures were put in place to ensure that those who were involved in this “unprotected” strike did not intimidate their colleagues nor disrupt the municipality from dispatching its constitutional mandate.

“The city manager was made aware of the intention by some members of Samwu to embark on a march to his office to demand answers to the demands that they had raised around being promoted to a higher grade.

The manager has urged union representatives to act responsibly and not lead employees into a perilous path that may lead them into being disciplined and eventually dismissed

She said Mapholoba has instructed that the principle of no work no pay be implemented on all striking employees and consequence management be applied, as well as ongoing engagements with the union to bring stability in the waste management unit.