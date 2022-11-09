Salga gives uMngeni a pat on the back for its effective use of the MIG

Londiwe Xulu

uMngeni Municipality has been given a pat on the back by the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

This is in recognition of their efforts and achievements regarding the effective use of the municipal infrastructure grant (MIG).

The Witness has seen the letter confirming the recognition given to uMngeni Municipality, signed by the chairperson of Salga in KwaZulu-Natal.

uMngeni mayor, Chris Pappas said they were grateful that their work has been recognised.

When we first took over government in November last year, we had less than six percent spending of MIG funds. In six months, we managed to spend our R24 million allocation on various projects such as roads, storm water and finishing of old projects that had been poorly managed.

He added their MIG for the 2022/2023 financial year is on track.

He said they have already spent their second allocation ahead of the deadline.

This opens up possibilities of applying for top-up funds, where other municipalities have not used their allocations. We are using our funds to procure specialised equipment. In anticipation of potentially receiving additional funds, we have fast-tracked planning for the next round of projects.

He added changing people’s lives and creating meaningful change remained their key focus underpinned by the principles of good governance.