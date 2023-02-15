Mantashe gives thumbs up to appointment of an electricity minister

Clive Ndou

Energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, on Tuesday defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to appoint a minister of electricity.

Mantashe, who has been rumoured to be against Ramaphosa’s plan to appoint a minister of electricity, on Tuesday said the plan demonstrated government’s seriousness in addressing the country’s energy crisis.

Last week Ramaphosa told the nation that his government would soon be appointing a minister for electricity as part of attempts to end load shedding.

There have been reports that Mantashe, whose ministry is currently overseeing Eskom, was opposed to Ramaphosa’s plan to appoint a minister for electricity.

However, during Tuesday’s State of the Nation (Sona) debate held at the Cape Town City Hall, Mantashe made it clear that he supported the appointment of an electricity minister and Ramaphosa’s decision to declare the country’s energy crisis as a national disaster.

The new minister will focus on Eskom’s coal power stations to ensure that they give us the required energy.

[The appointment] is emphasising urgency of execution and delivery of projects on time.

However, IFP founder and the party’s MP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said the IFP did not believe that appointing the minister was a solution to the country’s energy crisis.

In a speech delivered by IFP chief whip, Narend Singh, in the stead of Buthelezi, who could not attend Tuesday’s debate, said appointing an additional minister would only serve to increase state costs.

The appointing of a minister of Electricity in the presidency is another way of saying that our minister of Public Enterprises and our minister of Minerals and Energy have failed in their duties. This bloating of bureaucracy is not a solution.

“What we need is people with the requisite skills, unbeholden to political masters, who reap no side benefits, and who genuinely seek what is best for South Africa.”

In the absence of this, and in the absence of clear-cut strategies, with firm timelines and deliverables for investors, business and consumers, our fragile economy may well break.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen, said the only solution to the country’s energy crisis was the removal of the ANC from power.

The truth is that the ANC is not going to lead us into the future. It represents the past.

The challenges we face are large, and tough battles lie ahead of us.

Ramaphosa, who delivered his Sona last week, will respond to the debate on Thursday.