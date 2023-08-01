Situation in Nongoma remains tense

By Clive Ndou

The situation at KwaZulu-Natal’s Nongoma Municipality on Monday remained tense following Sunday’s murder of NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu.

Mchunu, who is one of the municipality’s longest-serving councillors, was killed at her Nongoma home when unknown people opened fire on her.

The NFP councillor’s shooting happened as tensions are running high at the municipality amid the recent removal of IFP office-bearers, including IFP mayor, Albert Mncwango, through a motion of no confidence by an ANC/NFP/EFF coalition.

ALSO READ | Calls mount for ‘cleansing’ to stem political killings

NFP secretary-general, Canaan Mdletshe said coalition councillors at the municipality were living in fear.

People don’t know whether they will be the next … it’s a scary moment for them. Maybe people will feel better if those who are behind the murder of councillor Mchunu were arrested. Having said that, we as the NFP are encouraged by the fact that police appear to be following the right leads. READ MORE Ammunition manufacturing machine recovered in KwaMashu hostel, Durban

Mchunu was also the chairperson of the NFP’s local Women Movement.

According to police, a child — who was at the same house in which the NFP councillor was shot — is in critical condition in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during the shooting.

Mchunu was the second NFP councillor to come under attack in recent weeks.

Nonhlanhla Zungu, another NFP Nongoma Municipality councillor, survived two attempts on her life three weeks ago.

ALSO READ | Urgent intervention needed to curb political killings in KZN

NFP KZN provincial secretary, Zandile Myeni said the attacks on the party’s councillors was a clear warning to other councillors in the NFP/ANC/EFF coalition.

It sends a clear message that councillors in the council will be eliminated. This is yet another indicator that all our councillors in coalition-governed municipalities are not safe.

Mchunu was the third KZN municipal councillor to be killed in recent weeks.

In June, ACDP uMhlathuze Municipality councillor John Myaba and IFP Mtubatuba Municipality councillor Innocent Mkhwanazi were killed less than six days apart.