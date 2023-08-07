From online racing to GR Cup standings leader

Setshaba Mashigo is a name rising the ranks in the South African automotive world. His journey from being a passionate car enthusiast has now evolved into contending for the top title in the Toyota GR Cup.

It’s not often that you come across a career that begins as a hobby and evolves into something as exhilarating as competing in the revered Toyota GR Cup. True passion and the need for speed took Mashigo from a race simulator to the racetrack, securing him the ultimate front-row seat.

Before his career even took off, Mashigo understood the importance of dedicated effort in achieving his goals in life. In a recent interview, he revealed that his interest in motorsport was sparked by watching Top Gear, where Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May influenced a whole generation of petrolheads. Mashigo used their inspiration to make the most of his opportunities and reach his full potential.

In addition to playing Need for Speed Most Wanted and NFS Underground, Mashigo also discovered a game called R Factor 1, which grabbed his attention. Starting with the demo version, he quickly realised that he wanted more and managed to acquire the full version shortly thereafter. Little did he know that this would be a significant step in carving and building his career in the world of motorsport. In his pursuit of racing dreams, Mashigo faced the challenge of expensive racing simulators. In 2015, he worked a part-time job and saved enough money to buy a basic racing wheel, which became a significant turning point in his journey.

Spending countless hours practising on the simulator, he realised the importance of proper equipment when he joined a local racing league and faced tough competition. To maintain his competitive edge, he understood the necessity of investing in better racing gear. In 2022, Mashigo took a daring step and participated in the FIA Rally Star hosted by Master Drive. This talent detection programme aims to find future stars in the World Rally Championship, and Mashigo saw it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

He described the Rally Star experience as one of the most challenging events he had ever encountered. The Gymkana and Slalom course used a Toyota MR2 Spyder as the vehicle. Despite losing to experienced drivers, Mashigo faced the added difficulty of driving on wet surfaces, something sim racing hadn’t prepared him for. Despite not fully showcasing his potential in virtual rally performance, it was Mashigo’s real-life driving experiences that led him to success. He achieved the third quickest time in go-karts with a sequential gearbox, performed well in the challenging simulator, and excelled in the reaction time testing challenge. However, facing the best in Africa, all his efforts were not enough to secure the top spot.

More doors opened when Mashigo became involved in a media campaign by Toyota SA. Selected to race for a season alongside seasoned motoring journalists, Mashigo’s dedication and talent shone through a series of challenges. After proving himself, he secured a coveted spot in this year’s GR Cup, a dream come true for the passionate racer. Mashigo ’s journey began with a gaming magazine that included a demo racing game, which completely changed his mindset and turned his dream into a tangible reality. He encourages kids who aspire to get into motorsport but lack funds to visit race tracks and surround themselves with experienced individuals who can share valuable knowledge.

Sharing his own experiences, Mashigo recommends sim racing programmes like the Genesis E-sport competition and local racing leagues available on platforms like PlayStation and personal computers. These opportunities can help propel careers and bridge the gap between virtual and real-life racing. Mashigo also noted two pieces of gaming software that helped him transition from sim racing to real-life racing: rFactor-2 and Assetto Corsa.

His story doesn’t end here, as Mashigo is currently dominating the GR Cup, showcasing that the hours spent behind the sim rig are paying off, giving him a competitive advantage with more experienced racers who don’t have this experience. To learn more about Mashigo’s full story, keep an eye out for the Speed segment in the next issue of CARmag.

