Tendai Sinakoma defeats Bonginkosi Nhlapo in Sandton catchweight bout

Less than a minute

Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute

Tendai ‘Big Tendai’ Sinakoma defeated Bonginkosi Nhlapo on points on Saturday, November 7, at The Return boxing tournament in Sandton.

Nhlapo and Sinakoma faced off in a catchweight bout at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The first round belonged to Nhlapo, who rocked Sinakoma with a straight right hand.

After that, there was little excitement, with Sinakoma landing the cleaner punches.

Sinakoma controls the pace

Commentators remarked that the two big men appeared to be ‘on a go-slow’.

As the fight progressed, Nhlapo, trained by Steven Pieterse from Middelburg, increasingly allowed Sinakoma to dictate the pace.

All three judges awarded the six-round contest to Sinakoma, with scores of 56-58, 56-58 and 58-59.