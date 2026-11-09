Tendai Sinakoma defeats Bonginkosi Nhlapo in Sandton catchweight bout
Ringside judges award a cautious six-round contest after cleaner punching settles a quiet evening in the ring.
Tendai ‘Big Tendai’ Sinakoma defeated Bonginkosi Nhlapo on points on Saturday, November 7, at The Return boxing tournament in Sandton.
Nhlapo and Sinakoma faced off in a catchweight bout at the Sandton Convention Centre.
The first round belonged to Nhlapo, who rocked Sinakoma with a straight right hand.
After that, there was little excitement, with Sinakoma landing the cleaner punches.
Sinakoma controls the pace
Commentators remarked that the two big men appeared to be ‘on a go-slow’.
As the fight progressed, Nhlapo, trained by Steven Pieterse from Middelburg, increasingly allowed Sinakoma to dictate the pace.
All three judges awarded the six-round contest to Sinakoma, with scores of 56-58, 56-58 and 58-59.