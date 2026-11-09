Sport

Tendai Sinakoma defeats Bonginkosi Nhlapo in Sandton catchweight bout

Ringside judges award a cautious six-round contest after cleaner punching settles a quiet evening in the ring.

4 hours ago
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute
Two men stand together under the stage lights.
Tendai Sinakoma and Bonginkosi Nhlapo faced off in a catchweight bout at the Sandton Convention Centre. Photo: Steven Pieterse

Tendai ‘Big Tendai’ Sinakoma defeated Bonginkosi Nhlapo on points on Saturday, November 7, at The Return boxing tournament in Sandton.

Nhlapo and Sinakoma faced off in a catchweight bout at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The first round belonged to Nhlapo, who rocked Sinakoma with a straight right hand.

After that, there was little excitement, with Sinakoma landing the cleaner punches.

Sinakoma controls the pace

Commentators remarked that the two big men appeared to be ‘on a go-slow’.

As the fight progressed, Nhlapo, trained by Steven Pieterse from Middelburg, increasingly allowed Sinakoma to dictate the pace.

All three judges awarded the six-round contest to Sinakoma, with scores of 56-58, 56-58 and 58-59.

At Caxton, every story is written by humans. We use AI only to perform quality checks - never to generate the news. Happy reading!
4 hours ago
Tobie van den Bergh Less than a minute

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Tobie van den Bergh

Tobie started as a journalist in September 1975. He was appointed editor of the Middelburg Observer in 1982 where he worked until he retired in 2024. He received numerous awards, is a founding member of the Forum for Community Newspapers and has published two books about his work. Although retired, Tobie is still very much involved in community journalism.
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