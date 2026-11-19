Sport
Corné Ferreira tackles Munga endurance race for Care Riders
Battling fierce Karoo winds and long-distance fatigue, the 55-year-old cyclist shares how he prepares to ride for a children’s charity.
In 2008, the theft of his bicycle brought an abrupt halt to Corné Ferreira’s cycling career. Five years later, he bought himself a mountain bike, and now he is one of the Care Riders participants in the Munga mountain bike race.
Ferreira shares his Munga journey
- School: HTS Witbank 1989
- Age: 55, not out, had a few dropped catches and close calls (LBWs), but still haven’t been ‘out’ yet!
- How long have you been cycling for? Well, I’ve cycled since I was a kid, but I’d say I really got into it in 2001 when I started doing the Argus races. I’ve done nine of them. I kept riding until 2008, when my bike was stolen. Then, in 2013, I bought myself a 29er MTB and did one race that year, the 70km Crater Cruise. The cycling bug really bit hard in 2014; since then, I’ve clocked more than 132 000km on the bike, crazy, right?
- How many Munga races: This is my fourth Munga Equip.
- Which leg are you cycling: The fifth and final leg with my team-mates: 216km and 93km.
- What do you think will be your biggest challenge: The crazy wind in the Karoo that can literally blow you off course; fingers crossed it’s better this year!
Training and nutrition fuel long rides
- How did you prepare: Well, spending plenty of time in the saddle throughout the year is the best you can do, then just see what the Munga throws your way.
- What are you looking forward to the most? Oh, being part of the Care Riders teams is always great; even when you’re suffering, it’s what gives you the courage to keep going.
- Your life motto: Just keep pedalling your bike.
- Your greatest inspiration: People like Tobie van den Bergh and Kobie Groenewald, keeping their health on track.
- What do you eat and drink during long races? Protein porridge and protein drinks, which are excellent supplements for us. We also use salt supplements.
- Why ride for the Care Riders: Where can we channel our deep love for cycling while also helping children? With the Care Riders, of course!
- A message to the ‘armchair riders’: Naturally, many people think we’re crazy to spend so much time in a bicycle saddle, but you get used to it over time. I say: Just hop on a bike and start pedalling; it doesn’t matter how far, just start! You might even catch the bug, just like it’s bitten so many of us.
- Anyone you would like to thank: A huge thank you, first and foremost, to André and Leigh Brandmuller, who put in so much work getting us Care Riders sorted out, from our kit to all the logistics for the Munga. And, of course, to my wife, Catherine, who supports my cycling so wonderfully; she practically shoos me out of the house so I can go for a ride!
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