Magda Nieuwoudt and Gustav Basson are two of the favourites for Sunday’s RideJoburg cycling race, which covers 97.4km through the streets of Johannesburg. The race begins and ends at the Kyalami racing circuit.

Nieuwoudt has recently joined the Tshenolo team, for which Basson also rides.

Last year, she finished third in RideJoburg, despite having very little road racing experience. Nieuwoudt is a triathlon specialist.

Magda Nieuwoudt. PHOTO: Tshenolo

Basson finished third in the Tour du Faso three weeks ago, and the question remains as to how much that tour took out of him.

Top contenders chase R200 000 prize purse

With defending champion Kim le Court Pienaar absent, the women’s title is wide open. African Continental champion Nieuwoudt, Hayley Preen, Tiffany Keep and a stacked Tshenolo Women’s Pro Cycling line-up headline the contenders for a maiden RideJoburg crown.

In the men’s race, Jaedon Terlouw defends his 2025 sprint win, while Ryan Gibbons chases a South African trifecta after already claiming the Cape Town Cycle Tour and Amashova National Classic this year. Two-time winner Marc Pritzen, SA national champion Blaine Kieck and African Continental champion Callum Ormiston are also in the mix.

R200 000 is up for grabs for the winner of each elite race.

Middelburg riders mark milestones and comebacks

Basson is a former pupil of HTS Middelburg, while Nieuwoudt was involved with the sports academy at Hoërskool Middelburg.

Herman Grobler, a Grade 11 learner at Hoërskool Middelburg, will set off alongside the country’s top juniors at 06:00. It is also a milestone for PC Nell, who will complete his ninth RideJoburg, with a 10th one awaiting him in the year he celebrates his 60th birthday.

After a bad fall last year that resulted in her being hospitalised with serious injuries, Maggie Smit is back to try again.

Stuart Nkambule and Jonas Khelerwa will also race in RideJoburg. Photo: Supplied

Other participants from Middelburg include Phillip Henning, Piet Swanepoel, Pine Pienaar, Kobie Groenewald, Mariaan Pieterse, Jonas Khelerwa, Stuart Nkambule, Chantelle Honeyborne, Angelique and Jurgens Steyn, Jan Montshioa, Kevin Minnie, Marisa Grobler, Desireé and Riaan Janse van Vuren, Christo Prinsloo, Francois Hefer and Veli Mthetwa.