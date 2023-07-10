More imposing muscled-up BMW X6 pricing unearthed

By Charl Bosch

With its debut having taken place alongside the updated X5 in February, the South African market pricing of the facelifted BMW X6 has been uncovered at the same time as that of its sibling.

Brawny makeover

A year younger than the X5 as a result of debuting in 2019, the changes to the third generation X6 are identical on first glance, albeit with the difference in the M Sport package being standard across range.

This means the inclusion of the M specific bumpers and door sills, a gloss black take on the restyled kidney grilles and alloy wheel options ranging from 20-inches to 22-inches.

ALSO READ: Updated BMW X6 bows with brawnier looks and more tech

At the rear, BMW has kept the X6’s facia unchanged, apart from a new colour coded faux skidplate. As an option, the new M Sport Pro builds on the regular M Sport by adding the Shadowline exterior package, black chrome exhaust outlets and the M Sport exhaust system.

Depicted M60i replaces the M50i, but slots-in below the Competition. Image: BMW.

Besides the new M Performance M60, the X6 M Competition continues to top the range and in addition to the external changes mentioned, becomes the beneficiary of a carbon fibre bootlid spoiler, standard Matrix LED headlights, a gloss black lip spoiler and carbon fibre-look mirror caps.

In yet another image of the X5, the X6’s colour palette has been expanded to include three options; Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Frozen Pure Grey Metallic and the Isle of Man Green Metallic.

Inside

Inside, the similarities continue as the X6 receives the new centre console complete with the rotary dial for the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, the Interaction LED light bar on the dashboard, less physical switchgear and the Curved Display made up of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and new 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system with the 8.0 operating system.

Curved Display one of the biggest highlights inside. Image: BMW.

In the case of the X6 M Competition, M specific graphics and readout have been incorporated into Curved Display, the M sport seats fitted and the centre console equipped with the M gear lever as opposed to the rotary dial.

EV encouragement

Similar to the comparative X5, the X6 M Competition appears more menacing than before. Image: BMW.

According to the model structure unearthed by cars.co.za, the X6 line-up will consist of five models, all with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system in place and aided by the 48-volt mild-hybrid system that comes standard on the X5 as well.

With no plug-in hybrid model available, the range kicks-off with the xDrive 30d that makes 219kW/670Nm from its revised 3.0-litre straight-six oil-burner. Like the X5, the X6 will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

Wheel sizes can be upgraded to 22-inches. Image: BMW.

Next up, the xDrive 40i’s 3.0-litre straight-six turbo-petrol has also been tweaked now deliver 280kW/520Nm. Zero to 100 km/h is said to take 5.4 seconds.

Replacing the M50i, the M Performance fettled M60i joins the X5 M60i in being equipped with the uprated 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, now producing the full 390kW/750Nm as other BMW models. Accordingly, it will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

M specific touches have been incorporated inside. Image: BMW.

Fitted as standard with the revised M adaptive suspension, Active M Differential, retuned electric power steering and stronger M compound brakes, the X6 M Competitions keeps hold of the same engine as the M60i, but with power raised to 460 kW and torque unchanged at 750 Nm.

Unlike the rest of the X6 range, the Competition’s top speed was disclosed; 250 km/h or 290 km/h with the optional M Driver’s Package included. Despite weighing over 2.4-tonnes, the Competition will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.9 seconds.

Price

Similar to the X5, the X6’s respective sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

X6 xDrive 30d M Sport – R1 826 850

X6 xDrive 40i M Sport – R1 857 609

X6 M50i – R2 176 413

X6 M Competition – R3 183 842

Additional information from duoporta.com

NOW READ: Fine-tuned and hybridised facelift BMW X5 pricing uncovered