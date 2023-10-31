Mummy Boerewors for Halloween

Halloween is a time for fun, frights, and, of course, deliciously eerie treats. This year, why not surprise your guests with a spooky twist on a South African classic: Mummy Boerewors! This ghoulish delight combines the rich flavours of traditional boerewors with the playful spirit of Halloween. Recipe compliments of The Krazy Kiwi Kookbox.

Ingredients

10 Krazy Kiwi Boerewors

1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry

20 edible sugar eyes

1 teaspoon mustard to stick on the eyes

Baking paper

Tomato sauce, mustard, or mayonnaise for dipping

Method