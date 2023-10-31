Lifestyle
Mummy Boerewors for Halloween
Spooky Mummy Boerewors is the perfect fusion of South African tradition and Halloween fun - a dish perfect for the whole family!
Halloween is a time for fun, frights, and, of course, deliciously eerie treats. This year, why not surprise your guests with a spooky twist on a South African classic: Mummy Boerewors! This ghoulish delight combines the rich flavours of traditional boerewors with the playful spirit of Halloween. Recipe compliments of The Krazy Kiwi Kookbox.
Ingredients
- 10 Krazy Kiwi Boerewors
- 1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry
- 20 edible sugar eyes
- 1 teaspoon mustard to stick on the eyes
- Baking paper
- Tomato sauce, mustard, or mayonnaise for dipping
Method
- Unfold/unroll the puff pastry and roll out. Cut it into strips 1cm strips widthway.
- Pat each boerewors with a paper kitchen towel.
- Wrap the puff pastry piece around the boerewors, trimming off the end if it is too long. Make sure to leave a gap for the eyes.
- When done, place them onto a baking tray lined with baking paper.
- Bake them in a preheated oven at 180⁰C for 12-15 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and light brown.
- Let them cool slightly before adding two little dots of mustard to stick on the eyes.
- Serve on their own or with tomato sauce, mustard, mayonnaise, or a dip of your choice.