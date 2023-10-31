Lifestyle

Mummy Boerewors for Halloween

Spooky Mummy Boerewors is the perfect fusion of South African tradition and Halloween fun - a dish perfect for the whole family!

5 hours ago
1 minute read
Mummy Boerewors for Halloween
This Halloween have some fun with the team from The Krazy Kiwi Kookbox.

Halloween is a time for fun, frights, and, of course, deliciously eerie treats. This year, why not surprise your guests with a spooky twist on a South African classic: Mummy Boerewors! This ghoulish delight combines the rich flavours of traditional boerewors with the playful spirit of Halloween. Recipe compliments of The Krazy Kiwi Kookbox.

Ingredients

  • 10 Krazy Kiwi Boerewors
  • 1 sheet ready-rolled puff pastry
  • 20 edible sugar eyes
  • 1 teaspoon mustard to stick on the eyes
  • Baking paper
  • Tomato sauce, mustard, or mayonnaise for dipping

Method

  1. Unfold/unroll the puff pastry and roll out. Cut it into strips 1cm strips widthway.
  2. Pat each boerewors with a paper kitchen towel.
  3. Wrap the puff pastry piece around the boerewors, trimming off the end if it is too long. Make sure to leave a gap for the eyes.
  4. When done, place them onto a baking tray lined with baking paper.
  5. Bake them in a preheated oven at 180⁰C for 12-15 minutes or until the pastry is puffed and light brown.
  6. Let them cool slightly before adding two little dots of mustard to stick on the eyes.
  7. Serve on their own or with tomato sauce, mustard, mayonnaise, or a dip of your choice.

5 hours ago
1 minute read

