KZN gymnast bags 3 medals at the African rhythmic champs

Hanna Faith Chengiah, a rhythmic gymnast from The Bluff, made her community and country proud bringing home three silver medals while representing South Africa at the 20th African Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tshwane recently, reports Southlands Sun.

Hanna was a part of the South African Junior Group team, which competed against some of the continent’s most skilled young rhythmic gymnasts.

The team’s performances were consistently strong throughout the competition, ultimately securing silver medals in their overall standings, as well as in both the five balls routine and the five ribbons routine.

Rae Chengiah, Hanna’s mother, said that this achievement was the culmination of many months of dedicated practice and intensive training.



“Witnessing the team’s impressive progression was just incredible. They managed to elevate their score. Their performance in the finals saw an improvement of two points in each routine compared to their qualification scores, ultimately bringing them home with those three silver medals,” said Rae.

This recent achievement marks yet another significant milestone under Hanna’s name, whose continuous excellence in the sport has been forged through discipline and countless hours dedicated to training.

Hanna, who expands her skills at the Glenwood Gymnastics Club, has steadily carved out a respected presence for herself in local rhythmic gymnastics.

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