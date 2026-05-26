Ramaphosa to host Bafana Bafana farewell ahead of world cup

Bafana Bafana will take part in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since South Africa hosted the prestigious tournament in 2010.

This year’s world cup will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

According to Midrand Reporter, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the national team send-off dinner tomorrow (May 27) at the Sefako M Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria. The occasion, themed United by hope, driven by pride, will mark the team’s departure.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expected to announce the final 26-man squad during the evening.

Broos announced a 32-man preliminary squad on May 21, but last week said six players would not make the final cut. “I am sure there will be players who are very disappointed, but that is a choice I have to make.”

The gathering forms part of South Africa’s backing of the senior men’s national football team before the global tournament.

Ramaphosa will attend, alongside Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan, the technical team, players and invited guests.

Proceedings are set to start at 19:00.

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