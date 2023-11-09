Soon to be married: Springbok Damian de Allende and his Bokkie

It’s a season of celebration for the Springboks, with baby announcements and wedding bells ringing at every turn. Handré and Marise Pollard, Eben and Anlia Etzebeth, as well as Herschel and Kelsey Jantjies all have babies on the way. To add to the excitement, Damian de Allende and Domenica Vigliotti will be married in less than 10 days…

The couple, who have been together for four years since 2019, got engaged in December last year when Damian surprised Domenica – who was pregnant with their second child, Alessia, at the time – with a romantic beachfront proposal. Their firstborn, Gabriel, was there to witness the magical moment, too. Plus, a photographer who hid out in the bush to capture the special moment of surprise…

Taking to Instagram to share the big news, Damian wrote:

“Busy few months we’ve had. Dom finally decided to say yes and found out we having a baby mima in Jan Thank you for all your sacrifices, I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Ti amo amore mia ”

While the Springboks and their wives were in France during the Rugby World Cup stint, the WAGS [wives and girlfriends] surprised Domenica with a stunning bachelorette. Several of the wives took to Instagram to share snaps from the beachfront party, held in the south of France.

Tying the knot

Now, one year after the special proposal, the happy couple’s big day is just around the corner, with only nine more days to go until they tie the knot. According to an article published by The Citizen, the couple will be saying their ‘I do’s’ on the 18th of November in Cape Town.

On Monday, Domenica ushered in her bridal era with an image of herself glowing in white. Her caption reads:

“Let the celebrations begin ”

