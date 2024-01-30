Priddy Ugly says ‘Dust’ is his final album

South African musician Ricardo Moloi, professionally known as Priddy Ugly, has released his album Dust and announced that it’s his final album as an artist.

In a media statement, the rapper said that in 15 years of being an artist, he has worked on three albums and three mix tapes. “That’s five EPs, 500 features and thousands of verses,” he added.

Moloi said that he has worked with many people throughout his journey. “That is 5 475 days you’ve been riding with me and zero minutes I would take back. Dust will be the final album by Priddy Ugly, thank you for your patience,” he concluded.

Taking to Instagram, the Ntja’ka hitmaker shared a series of pictures and appreciated the people who have supported him since he started his music journey 15 years ago. “To everyone that’s supported me on this journey, I appreciate you all.”

He also thanked his team for making it possible for his vision to come to life: “@staylow_official and the entire creative team thank you for helping me see through my vision.”

Social media users and industry friends congratulated him and shared their views about the album:

“Congratulations king.”

South African artist Duncan wrote that the album is something else: “Album is something else salute.”

Another one wrote: “Honoured. What a great album.”

