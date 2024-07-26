Watch: New VW Transporter interior teased

In July, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles released fresh details on the seventh-generation Transporter, with the German marque revealing more info about the new iteration’s exterior. Now, the Wolfsburg-based brand has released teaser footage and details of the upcoming model’s interior.

“The Volkswagen van became an icon because form and function were in perfect harmony from the very beginning. We have taken this harmony to new heights with the new Transporter, and designed an interior that transposes the layout of the successful T6.1 into modern times,” said Albert Kirzinger, the chief designer at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. “The high-quality interior of our new Transporter generation consistently combines well thought-out features, hard-wearing materials and stylish design elements.”

The new Transporter’s interior will feature a variety of up-to-date items, such as a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and a touch-enabled infotainment display measuring 13 inches. A multi-function steering wheel will also be present, with the transmission lever sited below the steering column. According to the firm, moving the gear selector to the steering column provides increased legroom for the driver. At the same time, the traditional handbrake lever has been replaced by a switch to provide increased space in the foot well. It is now sited on the centre of the dashboard.

“We’ve really used every nook and cranny to maximise functionality. The result is an ergonomically perfect workplace with a clean, stylish look. The high dash panel and the naturally high seating position create the typical Volkswagen van feeling when on board,” added Kirzinger.

