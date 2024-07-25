Proteas call up uncapped Migael Pretorius

Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of next month’s two-match Test series against the West Indies.

The 23-year-old sustained a left side strain while playing for the Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket earlier this month.

He returned home and underwent further assessments by the Proteas medical team and has subsequently not been medically cleared to take part in the tour.

North West Dragons fast bowler Migael Pretorius has been named as Coetzee’s replacement.

The uncapped Pretorius returns to the Test set-up for the first time since his maiden call-up in December 2020 against Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old has a first-class wicket tally of 188, with his most recent red-ball outings garnering 23 wickets in eight matches for Somerset in the ongoing County Championship in England.

The first Test between the West Indies and Proteas will take place at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago from August 7 to 11 and the second at the Guyana National Stadium from August 15 to 19.

Proteas Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c, Lions), David Bedingham (WP), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Nandre Burger (WP), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Dane Paterson (WP), Dane Piedt (Knights), Migael Pretorius (Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (WP).

