Ipid probes shoot-out between metro officer and police in Soweto

A shoot-out between a female Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) official and police officers turned fatal when the woman was killed in the incident in Dobsonville, Soweto, last night.

The incident was confirmed in a statement by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

“It is alleged that the police officers were on patrol when they saw a car that was driving recklessly, and they tried to stop it. The driver did not stop, and the police pursued it until it stopped at a certain house in Monaisa Street in Dobsonville.”

Shuping says when police stopped the driver, they asked him why he refused to stop and was driving recklessly.

He adds that the officers told him he was being placed under arrest.

According to the statement, a JMPD officer – said to be the mother of the driver – got out of the house at this stage, and got involved in an argument with the police officers.

“She allegedly told them that she is going to get her gun, went into the house, and started shooting at the police officers. The police officers allegedly returned fire and the JMPD officer was fatally wounded,” he explains.

Suping confirms that Ipid was informed about the incident and that investigators have started their investigation.

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