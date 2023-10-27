Suzuki SA can’t keep up with Fronx demand

Launched in South Africa a little over two months ago, Suzuki Auto South Africa admits that it is struggling to keep up with demand for its bumped-up Fronx. We spoke to them about this ‘problem’.

Suzuki Auto South Africa continues to evolve its model line-up with value-for-money offerings in the hatchback and compact crossover segments. By doing so, Suzuki has earned a significant market share and become a frequent Top 5 best achiever in terms of monthly passenger car sales. To appease the growing interest in crossovers, the Japanese automaker introduced the value-packed, India-sourced Fronx.

The new model that shares its underpinnings with the Baleno hatch has proven to be such a hit that the brand is now struggling to meet demand. Henno Havenga, the general manager of auto sales and marketing for Suzuki Auto South Africa, says:

“We were able to secure around 1 500 units for the first three months of sales, and hope to keep the number as strong as possible. We are truly grateful for the overwhelming positive response from the market.”

Additionally, Havenga mentions the following on supply constraints:

“Fronx has been an absolute hit in all markets where it is sold, with back order/waiting lists in numerous (most) countries. The factory is working hard to keep up and trying to expand the production to accommodate the demand. We have made our requirements clear, to try and secure as much stock as possible and keep the waiting list as short as possible.”

Suzuki Auto South Africa will been keen to sell as many Fronx models as possible ahead of the rumoured 2024 arrival of its Toyota-badged clone. As a reminder, Suzuki and Toyota currently enjoy a technology-sharing agreement that affords the latter access to Suzuki’s budget-friendly products, while in return Suzuki will begin to harness the new energy drivetrain technology that Toyota has within its arsenal.

