Suzuki Fronx demand expected to ease up from June

The Suzuki Fronx has quickly become a favourite in the South African market since its launch, reflecting the increasing appetite for compact crossovers.

Looking for a new or used Suzuki? Find it here with CARmag!

The Suzuki Fronx has been well-received for its design, practicality and value for money. However, Suzuki Auto South Africa has faced significant challenges in meeting the high demand for this model.

Henno Havenga, the general manager of auto sales and marketing for Suzuki Auto South Africa, previously highlighted the enthusiastic reception of the Fronx but also noted the supply constraints that have impacted sales. “We were able to secure around 1 500 units for the first three months of sales and hope to keep the number as strong as possible. We are truly grateful for the overwhelming positive response from the market,” Havenga said​.

Despite the strong market interest, the average monthly sales of the Fronx have hovered just below 400 units, primarily due to insufficient stock availability. This figure does not fully capture the true demand for the model, which is considerably higher according to Suzuki SA. The backlog has been a significant issue, with waiting lists forming as more customers seek to purchase the vehicle.

The good news is that the situation is set to improve since Suzuki anticipates that with improved supply, dealer sales will see a significant boost from June onwards. The company projects that monthly sales could reach between 600 to 700 units, a substantial increase from the current figures. This not only reflects the underlying demand for the Fronx but also Suzuki’s efforts to ramp up production and streamline supply chains. In addition to this, Suzuki would also be able to firmly place themselves in second position consistently in the monthly passenger vehicle race with Volkswagen, well behind a comfortable Toyota.

Related: Suzuki SA Can’t Keep Up With Fronx Demand

This improvement in supply is crucial for Suzuki as it aims to maintain its momentum in the competitive compact crossover segment. The Fronx’s blend of modern design, efficient performance, and practical features has made it a strong contender against rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Nissan Magnite.

As Suzuki continues to navigate the challenges of high demand and supply constraints, the company remains committed to meeting customer expectations and maintaining its reputation for delivering value-packed vehicles. The upcoming months will be critical in determining how effectively Suzuki can manage the increased demand and reduce the backlog of the Fronx.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag

The post Suzuki Fronx Demand Expected to Ease Up from June appeared first on CAR Magazine.