Dreaming of owning a Defender?

Data indicates a growing preference for the Land Rover Defender among South African luxury vehicle buyers. Land Rover South Africa reports that between November 2022 and September 2023, 89% of Defenders sold were equipped with the optional comfort and convenience packs.

This pack offers the driver 10 configurable light settings to match mood and driving conditions, featuring a front centre console refrigerator for chilled drinks on every adventure, and wireless charging.

Furthermore, 40% of Defenders were ordered with the family pack, providing air purification plus third-row seating with three-zone climate control, and an air quality sensor.

Seventy-four percent of customers opted for a colour-coded rear-mounted spare wheel, while 42% added treadplates and 38% chose the extended black exterior pack. In terms of safety, 64% of buyers selected Matrix LED headlights.

Izak Louw, product and homologation specialist at JLR South Africa, commented, “With its legendary off-road capability, complemented by an array of standard and optional comfort, convenience, and design features, the new Defender raises the bar to meet the requirements of our discerning clients who expect the absolute best, on- and off-road. Using data gathered from JLR South Africa’s vehicle configurator, we can prioritise these features in the building programme to continue meeting the needs of our clients.”

The electrically deployable tow bar stands out as a popular add-on, with 65% of clients choosing it. Additionally, 35% added the electronic active differential with torque vectoring by braking as a standalone option to further enhance their Defender’s off-road capability.

If you have aspirations to customize your Defender, the options are readily available.

Source: MotorPress