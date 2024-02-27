Porsche expands Panamera line-up with E-Hybrid powertrains

Porsche continues to elevate the driving experience with the introduction of two new E-Hybrid variants for the Panamera sports saloon. This expansion underscores Porsche’s commitment to delivering efficient yet dynamic powertrains tailored to meet evolving market demands.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid combines a revamped 2.9-litre V6 biturbo petrol engine with a new E-Hybrid system, delivering an output of 346kW and 650Nm. Accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds, it offers a purely electric range of up to 96km, making it both efficient and versatile.

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid prioritises driving dynamics with its 2.9-litre biturbo six-cylinder engine, delivering an output of 400kW and 750Nm. Achieving a 0 to 100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds, it offers unparalleled performance without compromising sustainability.

Compared to previous models, the new Panamera E-Hybrid variants boast a greater electric range, faster charging speed and improved throttle response. The introduction of a new high voltage battery and onboard AC charger enhances efficiency, while the redesigned electric motor contributes to increased power and torque.

Featuring four optimised E-Hybrid specific driving modes, along with Sport and Sport Plus modes, the Panamera E-Hybrid models offer unparalleled versatility. These modes adapt the vehicle’s operating strategy to the driving situation, ensuring optimal efficiency and performance at all times.

All variants of the new Panamera feature an adaptive two-chamber air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management as a standard. Additionally, the innovative Porsche Active Ride active suspension enhances traction, cornering performance and comfort, providing a seamless driving experience in diverse conditions.

Sporty details and enhanced standard equipment define the new Panamera line-up. From standard matrix LED headlights to distinctive wheel designs, each variant exudes athletic elegance. The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid further enhances its appeal with 20-inch wheels and red brake callipers, showcasing its performance-oriented design.

With the introduction of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, Porsche offers discerning drivers more choices than ever before. These models combine cutting-edge technology with unparalleled performance, setting new standards for luxury and sustainability in the automotive industry.

Source: Porsche