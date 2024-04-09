Revamp your style with the Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack

With the optional Stealth Pack, the new Range Rover Sport exudes a striking and stealthy persona, redefining its signature luxury and performance.

Crafted to amplify its sleek exterior, the Stealth Pack features a mesmerising Carpathian grey premium metallic paint with a satin protective wrap, harmonising with the extended black pack. Embrace the dark allure with Narvik black gloss accents on the bonnet vents, lettering, bumpers, side sills and a contrasting gloss black roof.

Sporting a muscular stance, the Range Rover Sport with Stealth Pack rides on 23-inch gloss black wheels, complemented by black brake callipers and privacy glass. The exterior’s sophistication extends to a satin protective film, offering a contemporary satin finish and protective benefits against scratches or damage.

Inside, indulge in luxury with sculpted seating, a streamlined centre console featuring a single 11.4-inch touchscreen, an interactive driver display, and a Meridian Surround Sound System. Choose between perforated ebony Windsor leather or light cloud Windsor leather upholstery, both accompanied by natural black veneers.

Hannah Custance, Range Rover materiality design manager, explains. “The Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack embodies refined sports aesthetics, conveying empowerment and strength for discerning clients.”

Experience visceral luxury and dynamic capability with six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, all available with the Stealth Pack option. For eco-conscious drivers, a plug-in electric hybrid P460e option will debut in 2024.

Priced at R153 100, the Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack is the ultimate choice for those seeking to elevate their driving experience.

Source: MotorPress